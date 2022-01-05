 Skip to main content
0 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $329,900

Huge building w/ numerous possibilities! 4 levels waiting for some ingenuity that could be a 4 or 5 or 6 bedroom home. The main level could have bedrooms & upper level could have bdrms. Kitchen is on upper level currently. The lowest level could be 13x50 family rm that has new carpet & there is a full bath also. The exposed LL could be entertainment area or office & work out area. The building has 1 full, 1 half and 4 1/4 baths, 6 exterior entrances, huge lot w/ area for large garage. Fenced in playground area w/ play ground equipment. Currently zoned General Business per village with rezoning process it could be changed to Residential. If you need a large home bring a vision & a contractor to make all this square footage work for you. Dimensions approximate, buyer to verify if material

