0 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $7,500

Amazing Main St frontage in Stoughton! Conveniently located and easy access to everything Stoughton has to offer! The spacious main floor is already split into a variety of workspaces. This is a terrific opportunity you do not want to miss!

