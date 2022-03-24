1 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,000

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Downtown ~ One bedroom, one bath apartment located in the heart of downtown Madison. Hardwood floors. Updated kitchen & bathroom. One off street parking spot. Coin-op washer & dryer on site. Each unit has its own storage unit. No Animals/Pets. Proof of Renters Insurance required within 30 days of occupancy. Available February 1, 2022. Rent $1,00.00 / Security Deposit $1,000.00. Call Lindsay for more info at 608.469.3609.

