Beautiful, move in ready unit on the top floor. Lofted ceilings add to the spacious, bright feel of the home. Enjoy your morning coffee on your private balcony, or curl up with a good book on warm afternoons. Open floorplan for easy entertaining includes a large kitchen and airy living room. Bonus den is great for a reading room or home office. Amenities in the building include a gym and whirlpool. Underground parking and storage unit included. Pets welcome! This one won't last long!
1 Bedroom Home in Madison - $165,000
