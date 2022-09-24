Say goodbye to renting & hello to home ownership with this conveniently located garden-style condo in Woodbridge Estates right off of Milwaukee Street. This newer condo (2019) features luxury vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, private entry, 1-car attached garage, in-unit laundry & spacious closet space. Entertaining is a cinch – the open floor plan makes for great flow between the kitchen, dining & living room spaces. Conveniently situated near HWY 30, HWY 51 & Stoughton Road makes commuting anywhere from this property a breeze. All of the amenities & perks of the Monona/Atwood areas are just a quick bus ride, drive or bike ride away. Start your home ownership journey here…today!
1 Bedroom Home in Madison - $180,000
