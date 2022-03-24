1 Bedroom Home in Madison - $2,030

Luxury Weston Place condo unit 810 and other 1-3 bed units available. This bright & spacious south facing unit features an open kitchen & Great Rm (living/dining) & den/office. Large balcony w/gas grill hook-up for outdoor entertaining. Quality finishes w/tile & wood flrs & tile shwr in the lrg mstr suite w/ walk-in closet. In unit laundry located in the spacious bath. 1 garage parking stall inc in rent as well as high speed Internet serv & basic HDTV pkg. Tenants only pay electric-all other utilities inc in rent. Bldg has patio, roof top terr, 1st flr lng w/frplc & 12th flr resident lng + exercise room. More information on Apartments.com.
Karin S. Luttinen is charged with a felony count of concealing the death of a child. She could face up to 1½ years in prison and 2 years of an extended supervision if convicted of the offense.
Culver’s hosts fundraiser for 25-year employee
Despite UW-Madison confirming 30 allegations of abuse and bullying, the USDA lets the former professor run a lab out of the agency's Madison office.
An employee at the BP station smashed out a window to rescue a woman from her vehicle after she allegedly crashed into a gas pump last week.
A Portage teen pleaded not guilty Thursday to four counts of take and drive vehicle without consent. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail linked to a 2020 obstructing officer case.
An investigation showed the Toyota Camry pulled out from the stop sign on Highway D to enter Highway 16 and was struck by the semi.
The Columbia County Board voted Wednesday to open most county highways to ATV/UTV traffic with a few segments remaining closed.
An 18-year-old Beaver Dam man could be facing some prison time after DNA evidence allegedly places him at the scene of a 2019 burglary in a garage.
A Baraboo woman was charged Monday with stealing more than $17,000 from her employer in less than two months.
An 87-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a single vehicle accident in the town of Chester Sunday evening. He was the lone occupant in the vehicle.