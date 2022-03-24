 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 Bedroom Home in Madison - $2,030

1 Bedroom Home in Madison - $2,030

Luxury Weston Place condo unit 810 and other 1-3 bed units available. This bright & spacious south facing unit features an open kitchen & Great Rm (living/dining) & den/office. Large balcony w/gas grill hook-up for outdoor entertaining. Quality finishes w/tile & wood flrs & tile shwr in the lrg mstr suite w/ walk-in closet. In unit laundry located in the spacious bath. 1 garage parking stall inc in rent as well as high speed Internet serv & basic HDTV pkg. Tenants only pay electric-all other utilities inc in rent. Bldg has patio, roof top terr, 1st flr lng w/frplc & 12th flr resident lng + exercise room. More information on Apartments.com.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News