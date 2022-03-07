1 Bedroom Home in Madison - $200,000

DAS KRONENBERG - Historical Condominium in the flourishing East corridor of Downtown Madison! **Oversized windows to bring the natural light to this open concept one bedroom!**Kitchen and living space comfortable and functional, bedroom with areas for sleeping and work space or another seating area! Amenities include recently renovated rooftop terrace that is SPECTACULAR! Fitness center, guest suit , interior lobby seating area to enjoy - bonus!! Walk, bike or drive to music venues, grocery store (festival foods) , restaurants, lake Mendota or Monona!