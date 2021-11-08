 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Madison - $240,000

Get ready for luxury living in Madison's desirable, waterfront Mariner's Cove community. You will love this first floor open concept condo! Kitchen recently updated with new floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and custom food pantry! Huge primary suite with walk-in closet, luxurious bathroom and large jetted tub. Cozy fireplace in the living room. In-unit laundry with private entrance and additional half bath for guests. Watch the sunsets and start your morning with coffee or yoga in the lovely sunroom with views of Lake Mendota. Boat slip access right outside your back door. Amazing amenities including: indoor/outdoor pools and hot tubs, sauna, fitness room, tennis court, boat slip and clubhouse. Come and see this beautiful condo today!

