1 Bedroom Home in Madison - $275,000

Conveniently located 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo unit just west of Downtown Madison! Featuring hardwood floors throughout, large windows, an open kitchen, fireplace, in-unit laundry and private balcony. Unit includes storage unit, one assigned underground parking space in heated garage and access to a large courtyard!

