1 Bedroom Home in Madison - $290,000

Welcome home to this stunning unit at Starliner Lofts. Modern finishes and prime location make this hard to beat. Open concept and tall ceilings for a spacious, airy feel. Engineered hardwood floors, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Unit is only 5 years old and has been well maintained. Private balcony overlooking the park and walkable to grocery stores, coffee shops, and restaurants. Unit comes with one parking space, access to the gym, and rooftop garden with fire pits and grills. You'll have the best seats in the house this summer for concerts at Breese Stevens! Park your car for the weekend and enjoy all downtown has to offer.