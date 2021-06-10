Check out this scenic perch in the sought-after Loraine Condos! With direct, full-on Capitol views you'll feel like you're living in a postcard! This sunny condo has a downtown location that can't be beat -Concerts on the Square, The Overture, Farmer's Market, and terrific restaurants all steps from your front door. The well-designed unit maximizes the views, with large windows that overlook the Square, and it offers a layout that allows you to host guests + work from home. The primary suite features a large walk-in closet and private bathroom with a deep soaker tub. Don't miss the Crystal Courtyard, the best hidden gem of a private patio in all of Madison! This gorgeous historical building provides a quiet, calming retreat after enjoying all downtown has to offer. Internet just $35/mo! View More
1 Bedroom Home in Madison - $357,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
TOWN OF BARABOO — A pickup truck overturned in a one-vehicle crash Saturday night on Highway 136, killing the driver. The victim was identifie…
A pickup truck overturned in a one-vehicle crash Saturday night on Highway 136 in the town of Baraboo, killing the driver.
The 66-year-old Indiana man has not yet entered a plea to felony charges of rape, neglect of a dependent and practicing medicine without a license.
- Updated
A 32-year-old Wisconsin Dells man was arrested in Onalaska May 11 after allegedly stealing a vehicle and using its radio to brag that his grandmother will enjoy the “new ride.”
Reed Andrew has always had a love for root beer and telling the story behind it. Now his dream has become a reality with the opening of the Mu…
A Wisconsin Dells man faces more than 13 years in prison after allegedly driving into pedestrians standing on a sidewalk during the annual Aut…
A Beaver Dam area man received probation after pleading no contest to a contractor theft charge.
A Baraboo man was released on a $500 cash bond Friday after being charged with sexual assault.
A Necedah man is facing felony sexual assault charges after allegedly repeatedly touching and exposing himself to a juvenile.
A Mauston man has plead guilty for possession of methamphetamine after law enforcement responded to a New Lisbon hotel for a drug overdose.