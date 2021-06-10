1 Bedroom Home in Madison - $357,000

Check out this scenic perch in the sought-after Loraine Condos! With direct, full-on Capitol views you'll feel like you're living in a postcard! This sunny condo has a downtown location that can't be beat -Concerts on the Square, The Overture, Farmer's Market, and terrific restaurants all steps from your front door. The well-designed unit maximizes the views, with large windows that overlook the Square, and it offers a layout that allows you to host guests + work from home. The primary suite features a large walk-in closet and private bathroom with a deep soaker tub. Don't miss the Crystal Courtyard, the best hidden gem of a private patio in all of Madison! This gorgeous historical building provides a quiet, calming retreat after enjoying all downtown has to offer. Internet just $35/mo! View More