1 Bedroom Home in Madison - $375,000

Enjoy sweeping views of Lake Mendota from this penthouse condo with two terraces. This is a rare opportunity to own a 1 bdrm condo w/such gorgeous city & lake views. The main floor features a gas burning fireplace, kitchen w/beautiful cherry cabinets + gas range, a wall of sliding doors to a terrace, a full bath & a walk-in storage closet. The serene lofted bedroom suite has a second gas fp, walk-in closet, + a full bath w/laundry. The unit includes a large, separate storage unit & parking space. Metropolitan Place amenities include onsite management, guest parking, fitness center, dog run & community terraces. The prime downtown location can't be beat—you're steps away from the Capitol, amazing restaurants and bars, theaters, music venues, parks, bike paths, coffee shops, and shopping.