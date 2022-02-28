 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 Bedroom Home in Madison - $375,000

1 Bedroom Home in Madison - $375,000

Enjoy sweeping views of Lake Mendota from this penthouse condo with two terraces. This is a rare opportunity to own a 1 bdrm condo w/such gorgeous city & lake views. The main floor features a gas burning fireplace, kitchen w/beautiful cherry cabinets + gas range, a wall of sliding doors to a terrace, a full bath & a walk-in storage closet. The serene lofted bedroom suite has a second gas fp, walk-in closet, + a full bath w/laundry. The unit includes a large, separate storage unit & parking space. Metropolitan Place amenities include onsite management, guest parking, fitness center, dog run & community terraces. The prime downtown location can't be beat—you're steps away from the Capitol, amazing restaurants and bars, theaters, music venues, parks, bike paths, coffee shops, and shopping.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mauston man arrested for 4th OWI

Mauston man arrested for 4th OWI

A Mauston man is charged with his fourth operating while intoxicated charge after police pulled him over for going 40 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News