Live where you work, or work where you live – the best of both worlds in a prime downtown Madison location! The possibilities are endless with these flexible use condos, which are thoughtfully designed and well-appointed with high end finishes, a clean, modern aesthetic, and onsite parking. The location can’t be beat – just a block from the Capitol square, you can walk to all that downtown has to offer, and lots of foot traffic = plenty of opportunities for your business or storefront! New Construction with estimated completion date of Winter/Spring 2022. Condo Fees and Documents are to be determined. Owner/Seller is WI Licensed Real Estate Agent.
1 Bedroom Home in Madison - $610,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Baraboo resident was charged in the death of a Lake Delton man who was shot Saturday at Wilderness Resort.
A woman was shot by Columbia County Sheriff’s Department deputies Sunday afternoon in the town of Scott, according to a press release from the…
A Friesland man has been charged in a sexual assault case that police say goes back to 2015. Cash bond in the case was set at $10,000.
Crash ends 122 mph chase near Mauston, driver trying to "impress a girl" by driving like "grand theft auto"
A Chicago, Illinois man allegedly admitted to trying to impress a girl by driving like in “grand theft auto” during a chase reaching over 122 …
A traffic stop in Columbus found cocaine and designer drugs following an observation of speeding on US Highway 151.
A Wisconsin Dells man accused of sexually assaulting a sedated woman appeared Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
JUNEAU — A $6,000 sign-on bonus for Dodge County is helping to bring interest for departments struggling with filling positions.
- Updated
Benvenuto’s Italian Grill, which opened across from Warner Park in late 2002, and is known for its meatballs and large portions, has closed.
My good friend Liisa Eyerly and I share many things in common including a love of writing, playing tennis and pickleball, and an appreciation …
A man has been arrested for his sixth OWI, after police came to his house.