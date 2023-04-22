Live where you work, or work where you live – the best of both worlds in a prime downtown Madison location! The possibilities are endless with these flexible use condos, which are thoughtfully designed and well-appointed with high end finishes, a clean, modern aesthetic, and onsite parking. The location can’t be beat – just a block from the Capitol square, you can walk to all that downtown has to offer, and lots of foot traffic = plenty of opportunities for your business or storefront! New Construction with an estimated completion date of Summer 2023. Condo Documents are to be determined. Owner/Seller is WI Licensed Real Estate Agent.
1 Bedroom Home in Madison - $750,000
