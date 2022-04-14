Available 8/15. www.foundryapts.com for more info and to schedule showing. Sunny, updated studio apartment in a small, quiet building conveniently located on capitol hill! Updated kitchen, full fridge, wood floors, full updated bath, & large closet. Rent includes all utilities and you control your heat and a/c. Laundry in building. Great location convenient to UW and MATC, James Madison Park, King Street, restaurants, shopping and more! Cat $25/month. One person occupancy only.
1 Bedroom Home in Madison - $850
Related to this story
Most Popular
Among the contested races for a seat on the Sauk County Board in Tuesday's spring election, two incumbents could not keep their hold on the position, and one lost to the now youngest supervisor.
A 26-year-old Columbus man was pronounced dead at the scene after his motorized skateboard crashed in Columbus on Saturday.
Eric Warnke, 22, needs a kidney transplant. He's looking for a living donor and asking, "Could you be a match?"
A Beaver Dam man was placed on a $20,000 cash bond on Monday after allegedly threatening his girlfriend's life over the weekend.
Man charged with molestation after he and child test positive for same STD, Northwest Indiana police say
The girl's mother reportedly told police she would allow the child to stay with Darese T. Bethley a week at a time, a couple of times a month. Upon returning from the man's apartment in July, the girl complained of pain, police said.
'Unimaginable tragedy' is avoided: 19-year-old arrested for attempted kidnapping in DeForest, police say
The man allegedly parked outside outside a young woman's house with a semi-automatic rifle, handcuffs and a plan to threaten and sexually assault her. A 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle, and police responded.
Dawn Manor, a historic Lake Delton house built in 1855, is in the early process of being relocated. The house, which was owned at a time by W.J. Newman, the creator of Lake Delton, was built by Captain Abraham Vanderpoel, one of the signers of the Wisconsin Constitution.
Man charged with homicide after uncle's body found dead after fire in Juneau County, authorities say
A 45-year-old man was charged Friday with first-degree reckless homicide and arson in the death of his uncle, according to authorities.
Randolph added a trophy to the collection, its state-record 11th gold ball. But there were talented players all over the area. Here's who made the WiscNews awards list
The town of Courtland in Columbia County has prime agricultural land which may be covered with solar panels.