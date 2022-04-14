 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Madison - $850

Available 8/15. www.foundryapts.com for more info and to schedule showing. Sunny, updated studio apartment in a small, quiet building conveniently located on capitol hill! Updated kitchen, full fridge, wood floors, full updated bath, & large closet. Rent includes all utilities and you control your heat and a/c. Laundry in building. Great location convenient to UW and MATC, James Madison Park, King Street, restaurants, shopping and more! Cat $25/month. One person occupancy only.

