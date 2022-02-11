106 pounds

TREYNOR CURTIN, FR., REEDSBURG
Record: 33-4
Curtin is enjoying a successful rookie campaign, losing on just two dates this season — at the Oshkosh on the Water Holiday Tournament where he took 10th and at the River Valley tournament where he was defeated in the championship match. He's undefeated at every other dual and tournament, and is an honorable mention at his weight in Division 1 according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online.
LEVI NESS, JR., LODI
Record: 30-10
One of seven Blue Devils in the Div. 2 rankings, Ness currently occupies the No. 11 spot and enters the postseason as a Capitol Conference runner-up, having suffered a 4-1 loss to Belleville/Monticello/New Glarus' Blake Endres, who is currently No. 10.