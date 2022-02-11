 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
106 pounds

Levi Ness

Lodi's Levi Ness (right), one of seven Blue Devils in the state rankings entering the WIAA postseason series, competes at regionals last year. 

 SEAN DAVIS, Lee Sports Wisconsin Archives

TREYNOR CURTIN, FR., REEDSBURG

Record: 33-4

Curtin is enjoying a successful rookie campaign, losing on just two dates this season — at the Oshkosh on the Water Holiday Tournament where he took 10th and at the River Valley tournament where he was defeated in the championship match. He's undefeated at every other dual and tournament, and is an honorable mention at his weight in Division 1 according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online. 

LEVI NESS, JR., LODI

Record: 30-10

One of seven Blue Devils in the Div. 2 rankings, Ness currently occupies the No. 11 spot and enters the postseason as a Capitol Conference runner-up, having suffered a 4-1 loss to Belleville/Monticello/New Glarus' Blake Endres, who is currently No. 10. 

