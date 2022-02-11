113 pounds

JONAH DENNIS, SR., MIDDLETON

Record: 23-1

One of just four seniors in the 113-pound Div. 1 rankings compiled by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, Dennis checks in at No. 6 after winning the bracket at the Big Eight Conference championships.

BRENNAN HOFFMAN, FR., SUN PRAIRIE

Record: 25-10

Hoffman was on the losing end of that championship match with Dennis on Saturday, getting pinned with 33 seconds to go in the second period. But the rookie remains a threat to make it through to the Kohl Center and finish on the podium, entering the postseason ranked 11th.

KADE PARRISH, FR., REEDSBURG

Record: 28-12

Like Hoffman, Parrish is enjoying a strong debut season. He'll begin the postseason as a Badger Conference runner-up (losing to Milton freshman Aiden Slama, ranked eighth, by a 3-0 decision) and as an honorable mention in the state rankings.

PARKER HEINTZ, SR., LODI

Record: 37-5

Among the most legitimate state title contenders in the area, Heintz is ranked third in Div. 2. The three-time state qualifier finished fourth last season and fourth as a sophomore. He also finished fourth at the 71-team Bi-State Classic over the holiday break in La Crosse.

DRAKE GOSDA, SO., MAUSTON/NECEDAH

Record: 28-7

Gosda enters the postseason having hardly broken a sweat at the South Central Conference championships, with byes in the preliminary round, the quarterfinals and the semifinals before pinning Wisconsin Dells' Nick Ersland in just 16 seconds to take the top spot on the podium. Gosda is an honorable mention in the state rankings.