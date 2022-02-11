120 pounds

CHANCE SUDDETH, JR., STOUGHTON
Record: 40-5
Suddeth, ranked No. 1 in Division 1 according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online, is angling for his first trip to state. He's coming off a Badger Conference title and he also won the Cheesehead Invitational on Jan. 8.
PEYTON OBERG, FR., BARABOO
Record: 28-8.
The best may be yet to come for Oberg, who isn't ranked but will enter the postseason on the heels of an impressive 8-2 loss to Stoughton's top-ranked Chance Suddeth in the finals at the Badger Conference tournament.