126 pounds

CHASE BECKETT, SR., PORTAGE
Record: 36-3
A Division 2 state runner-up at 106 pounds as a sophomore in 2020, Beckett has a big target on his back entering the postseason circuit this year. He missed all of last season with a knee injury but has a regular-season résumé that has him ranked No. 1 in Div. 2 at 126 headed into regionals.
JADEN DENMAN, JR., MONONA GROVE/MCFARLAND
Record: 28-8.
A third-place finisher in a loaded bracket at the Badger Conference tournament, Denman enters regionals as an honorable mention in the state rankings.
OWEN BREUNIG, JR., LODI
Record: 28-15.
Breunig checks in as an honorable mention in the state rankings, one of seven to represent the Blue Devils. He was a runner-up at last Saturday's Capitol Conference championships.
AUSTIN ZAMORANO, SR., HORICON
Record: 25-7.
Twice a sectional qualifier and on the heels of a runner-up showing for the Trailways Conference champion Marshmen, Zamorano is honorable mention in the state rankings.
BRAXTON KOHN, SR., DODGELAND
Record: 16-5
Kohn checks in at honorable mention in Div. 3 but is certainly a candidate to make it on through to the state tournament.