126 pounds

Chase Beckett

Portage senior Chase Beckett overcame a knee injury he suffered his junior season to fight and claw his way back in order to find success. He defeated Milton's Matt Haldiman 9-4 for the Badger Conference championship at 126 pounds at last Saturday's league tournament in Beaver Dam. 

 MARK MCMULLEN, Lee Sports Wisconsin
How Chase Beckett has been unfazed in his return from injury for Portage wrestling

CHASE BECKETT, SR., PORTAGE

Record: 36-3

A Division 2 state runner-up at 106 pounds as a sophomore in 2020, Beckett has a big target on his back entering the postseason circuit this year. He missed all of last season with a knee injury but has a regular-season résumé that has him ranked No. 1 in Div. 2 at 126 headed into regionals. 

JADEN DENMAN, JR., MONONA GROVE/MCFARLAND

Record: 28-8. 

A third-place finisher in a loaded bracket at the Badger Conference tournament, Denman enters regionals as an honorable mention in the state rankings. 

OWEN BREUNIG, JR., LODI

Record: 28-15.

Breunig checks in as an honorable mention in the state rankings, one of seven to represent the Blue Devils. He was a runner-up at last Saturday's Capitol Conference championships. 

AUSTIN ZAMORANO, SR., HORICON

Record: 25-7.

Twice a sectional qualifier and on the heels of a runner-up showing for the Trailways Conference champion Marshmen, Zamorano is honorable mention in the state rankings. 

BRAXTON KOHN, SR., DODGELAND

Record: 16-5

Kohn checks in at honorable mention in Div. 3 but is certainly a candidate to make it on through to the state tournament.

