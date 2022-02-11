 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
145 pounds

Connor Goorsky

Baraboo's Connor Goorsky (top) competes at regionals in 2020 while a freshman. Now a junior, he's 31-7 on the year entering the postseason and will be looking to repeat as regional champion. 

 LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN ARCHIVES

ROYCE NILO, JR., MILTON

Record: 32-5

Ranked third in Division 1, Nilo is a legitimate state title threat. He enters regionals as a Badger Conference champion. 

CONNOR GOORSKY, JR., BARABOO

Record: 31-7

A Division 1 regional champion last season, Goorsky is eyeing his first trip to the state tournament. 

BRADY SCHUH, SR., MONROE

Record: 31-5

Ranked fifth in Div. 2, Schuh is coming off a third-place showing at the conference tournament, albeit because he was on the same half of the bracket as Nilo and got pinned in the semifinals. 

ANTHONY NIGHBOR, JR., WAUPUN

Record: n/a

Nighbor suffered a close loss in the finals at the East Central Conference tournament but is honorable mention in Div. 2. He was previously ranked 10th. 

JAMES AMACHER, JR., POYNETTE

Record: 36-4

Ranked eighth in Div. 3, Amacher is part of a strong group of middleweights for the Pumas. He is trying to make it back to state for the first time since 2020, when he lost in the prelims at the Kohl Center. He enters the postseason as a conference champion. 

