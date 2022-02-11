152 pounds

TRENTON DOW, SR., STOUGHTON

Record: 35-8

A state qualifier two years ago, Dow is currently No. 8 in Division 1 according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online. This season the senior finished as a runner-up at the Cheesehead Invitational, losing to Henry Amborn of Racine St. Catherine's co-op. Dow is coming off an runner-up finish at the Badger Conference Tournament, falling to Portage's Lowell Arnold in a 6-2 decision.

ZANE LICHT, JR., LODI

Record: 40-1

Licht has traveled the world to advance his wrestling skills and won a folkstyle tournament in the wrestling-rich state of Iowa last year. Now, he'll try and bring home a state championship after taking second last season. He's got the target on his back as the top-ranked wrestler at this weight in Div. 2, but he could have his hands full with St. Croix Central's Owen Wasley recently dropping down from 160 and landing in the No. 2 spot, while former No. 2 Mason Tylee of Amery sits in the third spot.

LOWELL ARNOLD, SR., PORTAGE

Record: 13-0

Perhaps the biggest dark horse at any weight on this list, Arnold recently returned from an injury that kept him out the first two months and served notice at Saturday's Badger Conference tournament that he's not to be overlooked, beating Dow for the championship at 152. He recently made the eye-opening jump from unranked to fourth in the state in one poll period. Arnold was a state qualifier as a freshman and sophomore but did not make the podium. He missed out on state during last year's COVID-altered postseason.

EASTON HULL, JR., WAUPUN

Record: 33-7

Ranked fifth in Div. 2, Hull rounds out what is the most top-heavy divisional weight in the area, joining Licht and Arnold as state title contenders. He lost in the finals at last weekend's East Central Conference tournament, though it was at the hands of Winneconne's Caleb Meunier, a senior who's ranked No. 1 at 145. Hull has taken a tremendous leap from last year to this year, going from not qualifying to state to beating six ranked wrestlers en route to trying to make it to the Kohl Center. He did qualify for state as a freshman, though.