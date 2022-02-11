160 pounds

MICHAEL SCHLIEM, SR., MILTON

Record: 35-6

A Badger Conference champion last weekend, Schliem kicks off the WIAA postseason stretch occupying the No. 7 spot in the Division 1 rankings according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online.

MASON LANE, SO., LODI

Record: 24-15

Lane is an honorable mention in Div. 2 but ran into a buzzsaw at the Capitol Conference tournament, falling to Poynette's Cash Stewart, ranked second in Div. 3, in the finals.

ISAAC GLEWEN, SR., WAUPUN

Record: n/a

An honorable mention in Div. 2, Glewen is part of the Warriors core helping to turn the program around.

CASH STEWART, SR., POYNETTE

Record: 33-1

A state runner-up at 138 a year ago and a state champion at 120 as a sophomore in 2020, Stewart has ascended into the middleweight class and is a strong contender to bring home his second career gold medal at the Kohl Center.