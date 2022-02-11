 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

160 pounds

  • 0
Cash Stewart

Poynette’s Cash Stewart celebrates his 4-3 overtime win over Boyceville’s Josiah Berg at the Division 3 state tournament in 2020. It was Poynette's first-ever wrestling state champion. 

 STEVE APPS, Wisconsin State Journal Archives

MICHAEL SCHLIEM, SR., MILTON

Record: 35-6

A Badger Conference champion last weekend, Schliem kicks off the WIAA postseason stretch occupying the No. 7 spot in the Division 1 rankings according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online. 

MASON LANE, SO., LODI

Record: 24-15

Lane is an honorable mention in Div. 2 but ran into a buzzsaw at the Capitol Conference tournament, falling to Poynette's Cash Stewart, ranked second in Div. 3, in the finals. 

ISAAC GLEWEN, SR., WAUPUN

Record: n/a

An honorable mention in Div. 2, Glewen is part of the Warriors core helping to turn the program around.

People are also reading…

CASH STEWART, SR., POYNETTE

Record: 33-1

A state runner-up at 138 a year ago and a state champion at 120 as a sophomore in 2020, Stewart has ascended into the middleweight class and is a strong contender to bring home his second career gold medal at the Kohl Center. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News