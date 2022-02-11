170 pounds

BRODY HEMAUER, SR., DEFOREST

Record: 33-5

Hemauer, ranked third in Division 1 at 170 according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online, lost in the state title match last year in overtime. The senior finished second in the Badger Conference Tournament to Milton's Aeodan Sinclair, the top-ranked wrestler in the weight class.

AEODAN SINCLAIR, SO., MILTON

Record: 38-1

Enjoying a dominant second season in the high school ranks, Sinclair will look to make good on his No. 1 spot in the rankings by standing atop the podium at the end of the month. He took third at state at 152 pounds in his rookie campaign.

BRYCE FALK, SO., MIDDLETON

Record: 29-11.

Falk is an honorable mention in Div. 1 and will carry the momentum of winning the Big Eight title into the postseason.

BRADY ELVERS, SR., HORICON

Record: 31-8

An overtime winner (by sudden victory) over Markesan's Devin Brooks, Elvers was a critical reason why the Marshmen were able to win the league championship by a tiebreaker over the Hornets as the two both totaled 192 points. Elvers is ranked ninth in Div. 3.

OWEN BAHR, SR., POYNETTE

Record: 32-8

An honorable mention in Div. 3, Bahr will look to surprise some people over the next couple weeks in his bid to punch a ticket to the Kohl Center.