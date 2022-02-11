182 pounds

CAEL WOZNIAK, SR., VERONA

Record: 32-8

The Wildcats senior won the Mount Horeb Invitational in December, defeating Brodhead/Juda's Cole Hoesly by decision. Wozniak, an honorable mention in Division 1 according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online, enters the postseason after pinning Janesville Parker's Treveon Sanda to claim the Big Eight Conference title.

ELIJAH BAUER, SR,. DEFOREST

Record: 16-3

Ranked 10th in Division 1, Bauer is coming off a runner-up showing at the Badger Conference tournament.

KADE DESORMEAU, SR., MILTON

Record: 30-6

The winner over Bauer in the finals last Saturday, Desormeau is ranked fifth in Div. 1.

LUKE STATZ, JR., BARABOO

Record: 28-11

A sectional qualifier a year ago, Statz will be trying to make a return to the second weekend of the WIAA's postseason series — and maybe even write a Cinderella story as an unranked state qualifier.

DALTON HOEHN, JR, MAUSTON/NECEDAH

Record: 31-6

In and out of the rankings throughout the year, Hoehn is hoping to go on a run now that it's February, getting started on the right foot at last Friday's South Central Conference tournament by winning his bracket.