1830s melodrama kicks off September events

Historic Indian Agency House, 1490 Agency House Road, Portage, will host Living History Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. The Galena Living History Society will perform an 1830s-style melodrama for visitors who may participate by booing at the bad guy and cheering for the hero. The amusements of times gone by will be showcased. The reenactment is included in regular tour admission fees, free for members.

On Friday, Sept. 24, work continues on a fire-wrought dugout canoe about 5:30 p.m. Adults and teens accompanied by an adult can participate for free. Another interior burn will be done using an experimental clay slurry to protect areas that should not be burned, and methods for shaping the exterior of the canoe will be an additional focus of experimentation. The fires are always started with flint and steel, and char scraping is carried out using a variety of reproduction tools that would have had available for the job. Another section of Henry Schoolcraft’s fascinating 1820 diary on his party’s explorations of this region will be read aloud during the burn. This is the final scheduled workshop in the series, but more pop-up canoe burns may happen in October. Follow the progress of the entire project at agencyhouse.org/dugout-canoe.