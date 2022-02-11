195 pounds

With his only loss coming in his first match of the year (against Milton's state-ranked Kade Desormeau while competing at 182), Klatt, ranked second in Division 1 at 195 according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online, has really been on a roll. One of the top running backs in the state last fall (1,830 yards good for 13th in all of Wisconsin), Klatt hasn't missed a beat in terms of success while going from the gridiron to the grappling mat.