195 pounds

GABE KLATT, SO., BEAVER DAM
Record: 43-1
With his only loss coming in his first match of the year (against Milton's state-ranked Kade Desormeau while competing at 182), Klatt, ranked second in Division 1 at 195 according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online, has really been on a roll. One of the top running backs in the state last fall (1,830 yards good for 13th in all of Wisconsin), Klatt hasn't missed a beat in terms of success while going from the gridiron to the grappling mat.
KADEN HOOKER, SR., WAUNAKEE
Record: 22-3
Hooker has been out for an extended period of time with an injury, but is ranked No. 8 in Division 1. Before his injury Hooker won the Gerald "Sarge" Marking Scramble and the Badger State Invitational. The senior, who will wrestle at UW-Parkside next year, finished sixth at state a year ago.
People are also reading…
JACK CALLEN, SR., PORTAGE
Record: 33-8
A greatly improved wrestler throughout his four years in high school, Callen now finds himself ranked 10th in Div. 2 and poised to cap off his career in style.