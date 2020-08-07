Related to this story

Kunz, Amber Lynne
BARABOO—Amber Lynne Kunz, age 36, of Baraboo, Wis., suddenly passed away on July 28, 2020. Amber was born in Carbondale, Ill., on July 3, 1984…

Kuhfuss, Patrick
WAUPUN—Patrick Kuhfuss, 43, of Waupun, passed away unexpectedly on July 27, 2020 while on vacation in Montana, with his wife and three younges…