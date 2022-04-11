2 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $284,900

Nestled between Lake Belle View, Sugar River, and Belleville Community Park stands this charming colonial home! ML features spacious living room with picturesque lake views and access to the back deck, & a convenient half bath. Eat-in kitchen offers huge pantry area, ss appliances, and ample counter space. The stunning sights from the windows in the UL owner’s suite can’t be beat! Owner’s suite also has double closets, a ceiling fan, and stackable washer & dryer. UL is home to 2nd bedroom with generous closet space & natural light, full bath with tile flooring and tub/shower combo, and add’l living space for an office. Oversized detached garage has room for 2 cars + storage. Enjoy all that beautiful Belleville has to offer & live steps away from dining, shops, parks, and trails!