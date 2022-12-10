Estimated completion December, 2022. New Construction. 2 bed 2 bath single family home with window and 3rd bath stubbed in the basement. Open concept kitchen with beautiful granite countertops, an island, and a nice pantry. Large primary bedroom has tray ceiling, a huge walk-in closet, plus a primary bath with double sinks. First floor laundry. 36" doors, zero entry stairs, and a level lot. The basement has been professionally waterproofed. The driveway and walkway to the house have radiant heat so with a flip of a switch, the snow and ice melt! Enjoy your own new home without the hassles of snow removal or mowing in this private age 55 plus development.
2 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A West Allis man was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after serving 30 years for breaking into a home in the town of…
An inmate at the Columbia County Jail allegedly used a pencil to attempt to kill another inmate at the facility, according to court documents.
Wisconsin's newest football coach stayed within state borders Friday to meet some high school coaches and recruits, and he left a favorable impression on many.
A Sauk County Circuit Court official has asked the Columbia County Jail to produce a former Baraboo man charged with multiple sexual offenses …
Captains Izzy Ashburn and MJ Hammill are the perfect blend for a Badgers team hoping to do something that hasn't been achieved since 2003.
The long awaited opening of the new downtown location of Nunatak occurred on Friday morning beginning a new chapter of the coffee shop.
Here is a look at all the 2022 Wisconsin Badgers football players who have announced their intention to enter the transfer portal.
Coaches making a successful jump from the AAC to Power Five programs are more exception than the rule. Just ask Scott Frost.
A Reedsburg woman’s charges of selling methamphetamine and maintaining a drug trafficking place were dismissed Monday by prosecutors.
Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett has ordered an arrest warrant for a man accused of raping a Baraboo resident before stealing …