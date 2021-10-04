Two bedroom cottage includes a 16X20 insulated garage/shop for car & toy enthusiasts, woodworking, hobbies, home business, etc., lends itself to many possibilities. Sitting on partially wooded .69 acres with gardening area. Enjoy eastern view of Green County’s rolling hills and year around recreation near Exeter Park and Sugar River. 1.5 mile drive to wildlife area. Property has been recently painted and stages of home renovations awaits a buyer to finish this project with your design visons and finishes in mind. The property is owned by an estate, (electrical upgrades and new well will be required). The estate is selling the entire property and its improvements “As Is” without any representations, guarantees or warranties.
2 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $99,900
