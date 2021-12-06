 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Brooklyn - $175,000

Own for less than rent. Sellers have meticulously maintained & updated the entire unit. All new stainless appliances, granite countertops & backsplash. Matching finishes in bathrooms too! Shining luxury vinyl plank floors throughout, updated lighting & fresh paint. Welcoming open concept w/ cozy fireplace offers room to dine & entertain. Sliders lead to patio space w/ room to eat al fresco. Plenty of open lawn without the maintenance. Keep warm & dry this winter w/ private, 2-car garage offering direct entry to 1 level living space. Spacious main bedroom w/ double closets & en suite bath. Convenient in unit laundry. Never run out of storage w/ 2 pantrys, plenty of cabinet space & hall closets. More bang for your buck in this charming village: Oregon Schools, & only 20 minutes to Madison!

