2 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $187,900

Open concept with NO STEPS !! Welcome to your mini private retreat - without the work! End unit and ground level = easy comfortable living! Watch the seasons change from your south and east windows. Tree lined lot line means a cool shady breeze throughout the hot summer with a private patio to enjoy it, and warming sunshine in the cool winter months with a gas fireplace to enhance it. Beautiful new gray "barn wood look" flooring in living, dining and kitchen areas. Breakfast bar. 7x10 walk in master closet. In unit laundry - washer and dryer included.