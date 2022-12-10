 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $429,999

Under Construction - Finished February 2023 This gorgeous 2 BR condo is situated on the Vineyards of Cambridge. Enjoy zero entrance at the front and garage, Solid surface countertops, stainless steel appliances, tiled shower, walk-in closets, LVT or engineered flooring and so much more. Enjoy your view of the vineyards while expanding your living space with your screened in porch! Enjoy a morning walk or bike ride around the development on the beautifully paved path! Located only 20 minutes from downtown Madison. The neighborhood is Wisconsin’s only housing development centered around a winery and vineyard!

