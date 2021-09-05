2 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $474,900

Town of Bristol! This custom built 2 story sits on over an acre and has a remarkable garage. A stunning wrap around covered concrete porch to enjoy the surroundings. Bring the natural light in with you as you enter the 2 story tall living room that is lined with windows and a gas fireplace. Step past the oak columns into the kitchen which features granite countertops, SS appliances, and breakfast bar. The large main floor suite has a walk-in closet, soaking tub, and solid surface walk-in shower. The UL bedroom has a tray ceiling, walk-in closet, and private bath entrance. Also an office and sizeable loft overlooking the living room. A garage with over 1,350 sq ft and a 40 ft tandem section for your storage needs. A recently added composite deck gives an add'l place to relax or entertain.