2 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $189,900

Welcome home to this charming condo! The joy of homeownership with the ease of a condominium. This quaint 2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom townhome boasts 1170 finished square feet with tons of updates (furnace/ac/H2O heather/H2O softener in 2016, new carpeting in 2021, stove & garbage disposal in 2019, dryer in 2020, new paint, kitchen/bathroom updating in 2020) and don't forget about the attached garage and additional outdoor parking spot! Low $140 per month condo fee with pets (dogs/cats) allowed - what more could you ask for? Incredible location - only a mile off of the interstate with easy access and less than 10 miles from Madison!