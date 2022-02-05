 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $254,900

Less than one year New! Like new 2 bed 2.5 bath condo! Private entry, spacious open concept main level living space/kitchen. High end kitchen w/white quartz counter tops and stainless appliances. Large living room w/stylish electric fireplace. Upper level: Primary suite w/private double vanity bath & walk in closet. Second bedroom, 2nd full bath w/double vanity. Upper Level Laundry, along with office/bonus room nook. 2 heated underground parking spots, along with 2 heated underground storage closets, all right next to one another. Tankless water heater. Quick & Easy access to I94.

