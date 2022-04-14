 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Cross Plains - $2,050

$100 OFF - $1,950 monthly rent for 12-month lease term if lease is fully executed on or before May 15, 2022. This newly built 2 bed, 2.5 bath duplex-style townhome is nestled in Cross Plain's Creek Crossing at St. Francis. Features include an attached 2 car garage with extra storage in the full basement, tiled floors, stainless appliances, solid surface counters and upgraded cabinets. Enjoy maintenance-free living with no shoveling or yard maintenance. All just minutes to downtown Madison.

