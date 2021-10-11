 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Deerfield - $174,900

This zero lot line 1/2 duplex has many recent updates in 2021 including new flooring and carpeting throughout, fresh paint throughout, updated bathroom, brand new microwave, new electrical panel, and more! New furnace was installed in 2020 and a new garage door and front door in 2019. The spacious unfinished basement gives you plenty of storage space. Only one block away from Main Street and HWY 73, this home allows for an easy commute to Madison and is within walking distance to Deerfield schools, shopping, and parks. Schedule a showing today!

