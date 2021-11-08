 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Deerfield - $176,000

2 Bedroom Home in Deerfield - $176,000

2 Bedroom Home in Deerfield - $176,000

THE BEST YEARS OF YOUR LIFE CAN BE SPENT RIGHT HERE IN THIS "ZERO-LOT-LINE HOME". With an abundance of curb appeal, this two bedroom ranch-style "twin home" is cheaper than renting. Owned by the same commercial-grade contractor since it was built, the building is well maintained and ready for you to enjoy. Sited adjacent to an area of single-family homes, the home is within six blocks of the Deerfield school system. The attached single car garage is extra deep to handle your storage needs. Designed with the garages in the center of the building, each home has good separation from the other home. This is very AFFORDABLE LIVING!! Call today for more information.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woods, Faith Lael
Obituaries

Woods, Faith Lael

BARABOO – Faith Lael Woods, age 17, of Baraboo, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison, from injuries …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News