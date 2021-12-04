Townhouse style condominium in a two-unit building. The main level offers plenty of living, dining, and kitchen space, as well as a ½ bath. Upstairs you'll find a generous primary suite, a second bedroom, full bath, and convenient laundry closet with washer/dryer included. The deck off the dining area overlooks a huge backyard that backs up to a woods and farm field. This great location is minutes from the Beltline (HWY 12/18), I-94 and I-90, or Cottage Grove Road making commuting to Madison or points east a breeze. Association fee is estimated and covers insurance for Common Elements and Association obligations. More photos coming soon.
2 Bedroom Home in Deerfield - $220,000
