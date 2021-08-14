 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Deerfield - $234,000

2 Bedroom Home in Deerfield - $234,000

2 Bedroom Home in Deerfield - $234,000

THIS HOME IS RECEIVING NEW CARPET AND IS BEING RE-PAINTED SO IT WILL LOOK GREAT FOR YOU. NO-SHOW FOR A COUPLE OF WEEKS. Townhouse style condominium in a two unit building. Spacious living, dining and kitchen on the main level. Upstairs you'll find a generous primary suite, a second bedroom, and a bath, and convenient laundry closet. Walkout to the deck and enjoy the huge backyard that backs up to a woods and farm field. Great location is minutes from the Beltline (HWY 12/18), I-94 and I-90, or Cottage Grove Road making commuting to Madison or points east a breeze. Association fee only reflects insurance for Common Elements and Association obligations.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News