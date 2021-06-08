End unit, very clean & well kept 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo overlooking Veterans Memorial Park. Showings start Friday, June 4th at 1:00. Spacious open concept with cathedral ceilings and new sky lights. Oak cabinets/doors and trim, 6 panel doors & 2 balconies. Dedicated laundry room off kitchen. Primary bedroom has high ceilings, large walk in closet with master bath. Large two car private garage and two storage units (first floor). Walking distance to restaurants and downtown. Close to parks and trails. Roof and Skylights redone in 2020, Water Heater replaced in 2018. Water Softener is owned. Gas/ELectric $70-90/month. View More
2 Bedroom Home in Deforest - $214,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Wisconsin Dells man faces more than 13 years in prison after allegedly driving into pedestrians standing on a sidewalk during the annual Aut…
A pickup truck overturned in a one-vehicle crash Saturday night on Highway 136 in the town of Baraboo, killing the driver.
Reed Andrew has always had a love for root beer and telling the story behind it. Now his dream has become a reality with the opening of the Mu…
- Updated
A 32-year-old Wisconsin Dells man was arrested in Onalaska May 11 after allegedly stealing a vehicle and using its radio to brag that his grandmother will enjoy the “new ride.”
TOWN OF BARABOO — A pickup truck overturned in a one-vehicle crash Saturday night on Highway 136, killing the driver. The victim was identifie…
JUNEAU – A 26-year-old Beaver Dam man was sentence to spend three years in prison for domestic abuse after he lost his vaping device.
JUNEAU – A 52-year-old rural Waupun man was placed on a $50,000 cash bail on Monday after leading police to his home after driving more than a…
Some unwanted guests have washed up on the shores of Beaver Dam.
A Columbus woman accused of hiring someone online to commit murder has filed a motion to suppress her statement to law enforcement.
A Mauston man has plead guilty for possession of methamphetamine after law enforcement responded to a New Lisbon hotel for a drug overdose.