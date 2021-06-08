 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Deforest - $214,900

End unit, very clean & well kept 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo overlooking Veterans Memorial Park. Showings start Friday, June 4th at 1:00. Spacious open concept with cathedral ceilings and new sky lights. Oak cabinets/doors and trim, 6 panel doors & 2 balconies. Dedicated laundry room off kitchen. Primary bedroom has high ceilings, large walk in closet with master bath. Large two car private garage and two storage units (first floor). Walking distance to restaurants and downtown. Close to parks and trails. Roof and Skylights redone in 2020, Water Heater replaced in 2018. Water Softener is owned. Gas/ELectric $70-90/month. View More

