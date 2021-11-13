Holland Fields(HF)Construction begins October 2021. HF duplex ranch style condos offer beauty with quality construction and finishes. HF homes feature open floor plans with very spacious room sizes, 13' vaulted ceilings throughout the main living, dinette and kitchen areas. The galley style kitchen is gorgeous with granite counters, 7' island for extra seating and work space, along with a pantry and stainless steel appliances. The master bed is gorgeous, very roomy, 10' coffered ceilings, full bath with dbl bowl granite vanity. 2nd bed/flex room is ample in size. Finish the basement ( 2egress windows) for extra living area and LL-3rd bed. Other features: 2 car garage, green space, wired for elec car, low fees, Smart Technology and more. Great location!!
2 Bedroom Home in Deforest - $389,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Baraboo High School suspended two students, one of which was cited for disorderly conduct, Thursday for putting notes on lockers in honor of t…
JUNEAU – A 17-year-old Watertown girl made her initial appearance in court Monday, charged with sending a threatening Snapchat message telling…
Rain, then first snow of season possible for southern Wisconsin, but big snowstorm stays to north and west
Southern Wisconsin will see plenty of rain and then possibly its first light snow of the season, while a big snowstorm hits to the north and west, according to forecasters.
'Long week' for Columbus waiting out Edgewood's fight with WIAA ends with blowout win in state quarterfinals
Fueled by a dominant ground game, the Cardinals easily turn away Kewaskum to advance to the state semifinals for the first time in 25 years
After it was slated to head for a jury trial in August, a vehicular homicide case in Sauk County Circuit Court instead ended Tuesday with a pr…
"This is for him": Mayville dedicates 34-27 WIAA Div. 5 victory over Campbellsport after junior Nick Hughes
Blake Schraufnagel chewed up a game-high 237 yards in the ground game but Ty Hockers and Braedon Vollmer provided the tying and go-ahead scores as Cardinals exacted revenge on Cougars
A Mauston man is charged with his fourth operating while intoxicated after allegedly traveling at 111 mph on the interstate near New Lisbon.
Two dozen fire departments from the Dodge County area responded to the marsh fire that occurred at the north end of Mud Lake, near Walton Road…
A Warrens man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly pointing a gun at people after a fight and trying to hit another vehicle with …
Columbus Police arrested a man on Sunday morning for operating while intoxicated sixth offense.