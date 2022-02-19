2 Bedroom Home in Deforest - $399,900

Showings start Saturday February 19th. Don't wait to build! This move in ready 2 bed, 2 bath, condo has finishes that are sure to impress. Enjoy this spacious kitchen that offers granite countertops, Amish custom cabinets (w/ under cabinet lighting!), SS appliances & island. Cozy living room w/gas fireplace, cathedral ceilings & hardwood floors. Walk out to your 3 season porch where you can enjoy a beautiful sunrise. 2 main floor bedrooms including a large primary bedroom w/ walk in closet & bath with walk-in tile shower & dual vanities. LL has amazing potential to bring your own vision to life featuring zoned heating, window exposure, 8ft ceilings & walkout to yard! Just steps away from the Upper Yahara River bike and walking trails.