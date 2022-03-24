 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $2,050

Location, location, location! This newly built 2 bed, 2.5 bath duplex-style townhome is nestled in Fitchburg's Uptown Crossing. Features include an attached 2 car garage with extra storage in the full basement, tiled floors, stainless appliances, solid surface counters and upgraded cabinets. Enjoy maintenance-free living with no shoveling or yard maintenance. Walk or bike on the nearby Dane County Bike Path. All just minutes to downtown Madison.

