2 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $260,000

No showings before Open House on 3/13. Seller's relocation can be your good fortune! This spacious townhouse offers features found in condos priced thousands higher. The private entry, open floor plan, bright living room with gas fireplace and roomy kitchen make it great for entertaining. Two large bedrooms, PLUS two additional rooms for home office and possibly a home gym offer flexibility for your lifestyle. Handy upper-level laundry. The two assigned parking stalls in the heated underground garage are super convenient. Two large and private storage spaces complete this rare find in a great Fitchburg locations!

