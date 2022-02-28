2 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $260,000

Come bask in the natural light of this charming Fitchburg condo! The home’s open kitchen offers granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast bar, and the spacious living room features a gas fireplace. The second floor includes laundry and 2 bedrooms each with private baths and walk-in closets. Conveniently settled within walking distance to a coffeehouse, ice cream shop, public library, farmer’s market, and so much more, you will fall in love with this exceptional location. Welcome to your new home!