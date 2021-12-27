Bright and spacious 2BR+Den/2BA garden-style condo in the quaint and well maintained Highland Courtyard Homes development in Fitchburg. Open concept layout welcomes you with a bright kitchen which ft. white appliances, peninsula and plenty of cabinet space! Dining room nook overlooks the yard. Corner unit allows great natural light throughout the day. Fire up the cozy gas fireplace in the chilly winter months. For these warm summer evenings, hang out on the private deck! Main suite has a private bathroom and large walk-in closet. Convenient in-unit laundry. Additional den can be used as a home office or 3rd bedroom/guest room! 2 assigned underground parking spaces in the heated garage w/ private, locked storage unit. Bring your pets! See rules and regs for details.
2 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $269,900
