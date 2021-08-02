2 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $280,000

Lives like a house, but with the convenience of condo life! Great location and layout in this popular townhouse association backing up to McKee Farms Park. Groceries, post office, restaurants, and bars all within walking distance, plus quick access to bike paths and a short drive anywhere via McKee or Fish Hatch. Not one but TWO balconies, one partially screened. Two-car attached garage opens into den/flex room, great for home office or workout room. Open-layout main living area is wonderful for entertaining, including a half-bath for guests and cozy gas fireplace. Kitchen offers tons of counter space, huge pantry, and fun chalkboard wall. Two bedrooms upstairs, each with their own private bath and large closets. Please do not park on driveway for showings. Offers due noon Monday, 8/2.