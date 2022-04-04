 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $299,900

Highlands Courtyard - Exceptional end unit overlooking the park. Living room is accented with cathedral ceilings & fireplace. Open kitchen with maple cabinets, solid surface tops & snack bar. Private balcony off dining room. Master suite has a walk-in closet, double vanity & whirlpool. Glass French doors lead into the den. Guest bedroom with bath off hallway. Hardwood floors. Private laundry area & storage. Two parking spaces. Close to bike path & grocery store.

